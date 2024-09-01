Cleaner who returned $10,000 while cleaning aircraft gets promotion, cash from NAHCO

…becomes NAHCO brand ambassador

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has rewarded a staff of the Company, Auwal Dankode, who found and returned the sum of $10,000 while cleaning an aircraft in Kano.

Dankode, who was assigned alongside other colleagues, to clean the MS 878 operated by Egypt Air, found the money left behind by the passenger on seat no 25H.

He promptly turned the money over to the Airline’s Station Manager.

Indranil Gupta, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the Company, while commending Dankode for being a true NAHCO ambassador who has put into use the training he received in the Company, announced a cash reward, instant promotion and appointment as NAHCO Brand Ambassador for the cleaner.

Gupta, who led the Management Team in appreciating the staff at the Head Office of the Company in Lagos on Friday said, “We are truly proud of the exemplary character exhibited by Auwal. He is a true NAHCO ambassador and an embodiment of what NAHCO stands for, honesty, integrity, diligence and hard work.”

Continuing, the GMD stated, “We celebrate your being and we want this to be just the beginning. Let the values which has been instilled by your family, guide you and groom you into ideal leader which everyone will be proud of.”

The CEO pointed out that the majority of NAHCO staff exhibit these values in their everyday work in the Company.

“We urge you to continue working the same with very high integrity, diligently and continue being a good NAHCO ambassador,” Gupta said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Adeoye

Emiloju, the Chief Financial Officer of NAHCO, commended Dankode on this show of high integrity.

“The integrity you’ve displayed is not something that anyone can pretend to have. You’ve shown that it is something that is innate to you,” Emiloju pointed out.

Didier Steullet, the COO also encouraged Dankode to stay on the good path.

Steullet advised: “What you have done is very good. You’re the example not only of the week, but probably of the year. My only recommendation is that please keep going on the same way. Remain yourself and don’t get carried away with the adulation that you are receiving on social media. You need to make remain grounded and make a difference in the world. Stay on nice side of the ‘force’ and your life will be good.”

Sola Obabori, the Group Executive Director, added, “You’ve become a poster boy of NAHCO not only in Nigeria but all over the world because the internet makes things global. You have done something that makes us proud. In a today’s Nigeria, where the value of dollar is so very high, by returning so many of them, you’ve done something commendable. For you to have seen something as valuable, and give it up, it shows that you’re a man who has purity of heart. This is very commendable and appreciated. Every well-meaning Nigerian will appreciate what you have done.”

Caption:

From left:

Adeoye Emiloju, the CFO; Indranil Gupta, GMD/CEO; Auwal Dankode, the staff, Didier Steullet, COO, and Sola Obabori, GED, all of NAHCO Plc, during at the event to appreciate Dankode at the Company’s Head Office in Lagos.