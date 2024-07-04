CJN seeks non-interference in judiciary affairs

Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has emphasised the need for the judiciary to be left alone to perform its constitutional role without interference.

Ariwioola stated while inaugurating the construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Complex on Wednesday in Abuja.

“All the judiciary needs is to be left alone to perform its role unhindered as much as possible. Once you take care of the judiciary, you’ve taken care of justice,” he said.

“We guarantee peace, we promise to ensure that peace is given to whoever is due so that we can all enjoy peace. Justice is imperative. We promise we will always give justice.

Today marks a significant effort in breaking ground for the construction of these spacious five-floor divisions. The headquarters remains central, yet the Court of Appeal’s division need not be confined to it, a change that is now underway.

We assure the minister that these facilities will be well-utilised. The FCT court also requires accommodations for its various branches. Both magistrates and other courts need proper courtrooms and chambers.

“On behalf of the judiciary, we express our gratitude for this initiative. You’ve demonstrated that your legacy will benefit not only the Court of Appeal but also the heads of various courts and other judicial bodies.

“I understand that even the apex court will not be forgotten. Although my board of Supreme Court justices is not present, they have asked me to convey their message to the minister of the FCT. They emphasised that we have no other place to go beyond the FCT. We trust that both your administration and that of your superior will remember the apex court in the legacy being built for the judiciary.”

Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT, in his remarks, said the project would be executed at N37 billion, of which N30 billion had been provided for in the 2024 budget.

According to him, “Will not be part of any projects of this nature that will take two years, I will not be part of that. He said that President Tinubu’s approval of the construction of the Appeal Court Complex, accommodation for judges and justices and retirement homes, was a testament to the importance attached to the judiciary.

“There are things that must be done for us to get it right, and one of the things that must be done for this country to move forward is to put the judiciary where it is supposed to be.

He explained that Justice Monica Dangban-Mensem, the president of the Court of Appeal, had during the 2023 Legal Year requested for the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal and accommodation for judges.