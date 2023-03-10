Civil society groups urge INEC to explain ‘step aside’ order on Abia REC

Coalition of Civil Societies in Abia State have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain to the people of the state and all Nigerians the reasons why it served an order to Ike C.Uzochukwu, Abia State resident electoral commissioner (REC), to stay away from the March 18, 2023 Governorship/State House of Assembly elections.

The coalition, in a press conference, held Thursday, in Aba, Abia State, to review the just concluded Presidential/National Assembly elections, in Abia, urged INEC to explain the reasons for the alleged abduction of Uzochukwu, while the election was ongoing, by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police.

They explained that their work in Abia State electoral space began before Joseph Ilo, Uzochukwu’s predecessor, and have maintained channels and avenues, as civil society groups, through which they interface and interact with INEC.

Obinna Nwagbara, executive director, Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD),

who spoke on behalf of the groups said that Uzochukwu in a statement made available to them, which was also sent to the Commission’s headquarters, narrated his travails and ordeals on the election day, when he was abducted by security agencies and placed under “forceful detention” and “false arrest” such that his detention, as he claimed, affected the declaration of results and pronouncement of winners made thereto.

“Why was the REC alongside his personal assistant detained, while the election was going on? Was the directive for the Administrative Secretary to assume the role of the REC from INEC? And if so, did INEC put up a release in public domain or official document addressing the unwarranted arrest of Abia State REC?

“In his seven-page report, the REC asserted that the results as announced by certain officials in his absence may not have met the ‘minimum requirements’ and this leaves a lot to be desired. We are troubled to ask if the Commission would allow Abia democracy to be raped in the open this way!

“What surprises us the most, and for which we seek explanation, is the ‘step-aside letter’ from the Commission directing the Abia REC to cease from carrying out further election duties.

“We are in possession of a 2-paragraph letter ordering this ‘step aside.’ The idea of step aside rings a bell to our ears as a certain military dictator who annulled the most popular, freest and fairest election in our nation’s history used that expression when he sought leave from governance.

“Why will the Commission rather than address the alleged abduction and detention of its REC go ahead to order the same REC to step aside without an enquiry on his sudden disappearance on a crucial day of election? INEC, the DSS and the Police owe Abians explanation to all these. We as citizens have the right to know.

“They rejected this development in its entirety and called on INEC to: thoroughly look into the report from the embattled Abia REC, noting that the ugly development could erode public confidence.”

To redeem its image, the groups urged the Commission to explain to Abians the reason/s for the “step aside” letter and to use its Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) or any other relevant authority at that to investigate the alleged abduction of the Abia REC.

“We raise these issues aware of the apathy it may create on the already angered Abians, especially the youth and first-time voters both now and in the future.”

They called on the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the DSS to look into the alleged conduct and role of their personnel in the said detention and explain to Nigerians what truly happened.

Other conveners of the conference are, Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development (FENRAD Nigeria, Onyinyechi Joy Nwosu, Vivacious Development Initiative, (VIDI), Okoye and Chuka Peter, Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS).

Others are Cassius Biachi Ukwugbe, Human Rights, Justice and Peace Foundation (HRJPF), and Nnamdi Elekwachi, Society for Economic Rights and Social Justice (SERSJ).