Civil rights group commends Otti for floating joint security taskforce in Abia

Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) has commended the proactive approach of Abia State Government, led by Governor Alex Otti, in seeking to arrest insecurity in the state, without waiting for it to escalate to the level it has gotten in other states of the South-East Zone.

The group made the commendation Thursday, August 10, 2023, after its Human Rights Observatory (HRO) Unit, weekly data collation meeting, held in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

CEHRAWS, a foremost civil society group with focus on law enforcement accountability and transparent, responsive and responsible policing including the promotion of inclusivity in security provisioning for a safer society, said that the just floated joint security task force (JTF) by Abia State Government, will facilitate the repositioning of the State to an investment heaven and as well boost its economic advancement.

Okoye Chuka Peter, executive director, CEHRAWS said, “We at CEHRAWS sincerely commend this administration’s result-oriented approach to governance and its innovative initiatives, as seen in their campaign manifesto, aimed at swiftly taking Abia to its pride of place.

Read also: Global Tech Africa Summit: Unlocking growth opportunities in tech ecosystem

However, we shall not fail to disclose our disappointment in the omission of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the just inaugurated Operation Crush.

“The said agency’s primary role in the fight against insecurity can never be over-emphasized, because drug abuse has been ascertained to be the bane of crime. Therefore, no serious government can win the war against insecurity without primarily committing to the fight against drug abuse”.

The group also opined that in their findings, Abia State command of NDLEA, has done well in the fight against drug abuse and has recently been extolled with numerous national awards of excellence thereto, with or without the required support from relevant stakeholders and Abians at large.

The group however advised the just inaugurated security joint task force to strictly adhere to their rules of engagement, respect for human rights, and due process to promote the good image of their institutions and that of this administration.