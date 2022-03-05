City Hills acquires land in Lagos Ogun border for Nigeria’s most unique smart city

City Hills, one of the fastest growing real estate firms in Nigeria, says it has acquired 100 acres of land within the border of Lagos and Ogun states along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to build “the most unique smart city in Nigeria.”

This is clearly a response to the call at the 2021 economic summit held in Lagos State tagged “Eghingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021: Setting the tone for a greater Lagos”, where local and foreign investors were encouraged to channel resources towards the development of economic infrastructure that would make Lagos State a smart city.

The event had Nigeria’s President, Muhamadu Buhari, the director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, in attendance.

The scheme, according to the executive director of the company, Timilehin Sanwo, is situated at the back of Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) around the border of Ogun and Lagos states.

The site is 15 minutes away from Ikeja Shopping Mall and 10 minutes from Berger bus-stop along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Sanwo said City Hills is poised to be the number one smart city in Nigeria when fully automated and completed.

“We planned to develop a sustainable, smart, globally connected knowledge-based community that drives a knowledge economy and ensures the safety and security of its residents. We have over the years developed smart visitors’ verification systems for estates and communities and have faced several challenges because in most cases it is not planned into the design architecture of the estates.

“Urban city is uniquely designed with a state-of-the-art security, surveillance systems and full automation function. Every of our infrastructure is future-ready and planned with the best building practices in mind. We ensure every Urban City Investor enjoys sustainable investment with nothing short of the best living amenities”, Sanwo said.

He further stated that urban city is a product of dutiful research and years of experience, and his firm is totally committed towards building a very unique smart city that has never been constructed in Nigeria.

“Urban city scheme one will include amenities such as drainage systems, solar powered street lights, surveillance cameras, automated entrance control and intrusion alarm systems.

“Our dream is to change the real estate narrative with smart tech and designs and make affordable housing available to more people and reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria”, Sanwo, said.