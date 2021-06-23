CIIN launches second edition of secondary school books

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has released the second edition of her insurance textbook for secondary school students, in a step towards her desire to continue to educate the next generation about the amazing world of Insurance.

This laudable feat is coming on the heels of the ongoing court case that the Institute has instituted currently in the court, details of which shall be made public when legally possible.

The second edition of the insurance textbook is an improvement on the first edition in quality, design and contents.

It is worthy to note that the Institute’s Secondary School textbook was recently approved by Lagos State Ministry of Education as a recommended course book for Insurance in all Secondary Schools across the State.

In line with the major objective of the Institute, which is the promotion of Insurance education and awareness, the Institute’s second edition of quiz for secondary schools is scheduled to hold in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, in the third quarter of the year, after the successfully held maiden edition in Lagos where Baptist Girls Academy won the competition.

Muftau O. Oyegunle, president qnd chairman Council of the CIIN stated that the release of the new edition of the Secondary School textbooks will facilitate a better education of the students on Insurance.

Oyegunle equally recognised that this laudable feat could not have been achieved without the support of all the Institute’s Council members, NAICOM and various stakeholders.