CIC set to drive hardware development in Nigeria with convention

The Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC) – Nigeria’s first maker-space is set to drive hardware development in the country as it is set to hold a national hardware convention to create awareness.

Also, the convention is aimed at attracting investors and investments into the Nigerian hardware sector while showcasing the amazing ingenuity products of Nigerian hardware experts, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

The convention with the theme ‘Advancing Hardware, Engineering & Manufacturing Businesses in Nigeria’ will be a hybrid summit – both in-person and online and would have in attendance engineers, maker-spaces, fablabs, hardware startups/entrepreneurs, academia, and investors among others in the Nigerian hardware/engineering ecosystem to Aba, Abia State, Nigeria.

Topics to be discussed in the convention include; Enhancing local production of medical equipment, improving engineering/hardware skills development, supporting hardware/ engineering entrepreneurship, hardware ecosystem development, and mapping, and accessing start-up funding.

The Hardware Convention 2021 will feature 11 speakers, five panels, digital fabrication workshops, competitions, exhibitions, and tours among others.

The convention is supported by UKaid through CovidAction (local production and local solutions) – a project to build a technology and innovation pipeline for the COVID pandemic and surface remarkable pivots and innovations dealing with the demand for unavailable goods.

Interested participants can register to attend the event free on https://bit.ly/hardwareconvention2021. It will kick-start on Thursday, August 26, 20201.