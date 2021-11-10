CIBN confers honorary senior membership on Isaac Folahan

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, (CIBN) has conferred the prestigious Honorary Senior Membership of CIBN to Isaac A. Folahan.

Folahan was conferred with the prestigious membership by the president and chairman of the council, Bayo Olugbemi, FCIB at the 2021 Investiture of Fellows held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on 30th October 2021.

Isaac Adeyemi Folahan is a self-driven, innovative, and energetic worker with over a decade and a half of work experience in business strategy formulation, business analysis and reporting, product design and management, business and employee performance review, banking operations and digital information technology.

Adeyemi Folahan holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA Finance), Lagos State University 2017; Bachelor of Science (Hons), Statistics, University of Ibadan 2004 and Ordinary National Diploma, Statistics, Osun State Polytechnic, 1998.

He has undergone various national and international training which include Peak Performance Masterclass, High-Performance Coach CHPC, Ikoyi, Lagos 2020; Senior Management Programme (SMP), Lagos Business School – Lekki, Lagos 2019; International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) – CIMA UK 2019; Mastering Enterprise Risk Management, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos 2018; The Leadership Challenge Programme, Weyinmi Jemide (The Influencer) – Ikeja, Lagos 2015; Business Data Planning and Analysis Training, Lagos Business School – Lekki, Lagos 2015 and Leading High Performance Teams, First Academy (FBN) – Iganmu, Lagos 2014.

Other training include Business Writing and Presentation Skills, First Academy (FBN) – Iganmu, Lagos 2013; Safety and Security, First Academy (FBN) – Iganmu, Lagos 2012; Advanced Certificate for Executive P.A., Business Management Training Group Ltd – Accra, Ghana 2012; The Executive P.A., OGS Workforce Development – Abuja 2010; Corporate Banking Induction, First Academy (FBN) – Iganmu, Lagos 2010 and Oracle Data Warehouse, Oracle University/First Academy (FBN) – Iganmu, Lagos 2008.

Folahan’s professional affiliations include Honorary Senior Member (HSM) CIBN 2021; Lagos Business School (LBS) Alumni 2019 and Fellow Executive & Personal Assistants Association – UK (FEPAA) 2016.

Folahan is currently the Strategy & Special Assistant to the Managing Director / CEO (Assistant General Manager), Polaris Bank Limited.

He has provided value realization and achievement of strategic objectives on – RPA, cost savings on Branch Rationalization, Agency Banking, K2 application and 2FA.

Folahan coordinated the review and revalidation of the Corporate Strategy in conjunction with KSBC and KPMG for the Board Strategy Review Session. He has worked with key stakeholders to distil the Bank’s strategies into action plans across its key pillars for ease of implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

Between August 2018 to December 2020, Folahan served as Special Assistant to the managing director /CEO (senior manager) at Polaris Bank Limited where he worked with the Bank’s regulators to ensure a smooth transition from the defunct Skye Bank to Polaris Bank.

Adeyemi Folahan worked hand-in-hand with MD/CEO and top management team in stabilising the bank and improving the declining prudential ratios and brought them back to acceptable regulatory levels.

He worked with the executive team and other departments of the Bank to return the Bank to profitability through the impressive achievement of the reported profit after taxation of N27 billion for fiscal 2019, which was the Bank’s first full year of operation and profit after taxation of N28 billion for the second fiscal 2021.

He was a member of the IT Refresh Program committee through which the Bank successfully upgraded its infrastructure and digital platforms, and relocation of the Bank’s Data Centre to two Tier-III data locations as mandated by CBN regulations and in line with global best practices.

Between August 2016-August 2018, Adeyemi Folahan held the office of the Executive Assistant to the Group Managing Director / CEO (Manager), Skye Bank Plc where he was involved in strategy and business transformation functions for the office of the GMD /CEO.

He introduced system procedures for Axe Credit Portal (ACP) and k2 online application worksheet functions, for policy consistency, enhanced corporate governance, industry standard and reduced mistakes.