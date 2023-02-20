CIBN, bank CEOs say lenders to remain open

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in collaboration with the body of banks’ chief executive officers has assured the public that lenders will remain open to serve their customers.

They gave the assurance in a statement signed by Ken Opara, president and chairman of the council, CIBN.

This comes as the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has asked all bank staff to stay away from work during this period of crisis across the country.

This followed a series of attacks on bank facilities by angry Nigerians who are frustrated due to the persistent cash crunch.

The collaboration aimed to address the current challenges. As such, the banks would continue to remain open to serve the public as long as it is safe to do so, the statement said.

“The safety and security of the staff of banks are of paramount importance. Hence, where there is a security challenge, the management of banks has been empowered to take proactive measures to close operations in such locations and inform the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Therefore, the safety concerns being expressed in various quarters are already being addressed. Banks will continue to ensure that adequate security is in place to protect staff and customers whilst

safeguarding the assets of the banks in contending with the current challenge.

“Consequently, we appeal to the general public to remain calm and eschew any act of violence as the banking industry remains resolute and committed to finding ways to address all the related issues.

“We indeed appreciate you for your continued patience and understanding as we work together towards restoring normalcy,” the statement said.