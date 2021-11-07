CIAN’s Presidential Advocacy Essay competition commences

Compelled by the need to rekindle the political consciousness of young Nigerians for a better country, Citizen’s Intervention and Accountability Network (CIAN) has flagged off the national students and youths essay competition on November1, 2021.

CIAN is expecting 5 millions pupils from across the country, from JSS1 to SS3 along with their diaspora counterparts to participate in the advocacy essay, with six pupils emerging to Abuja for a round of debate.

The overall winner of the competition will be rewarded with N1 million prize, the second and third positions will get N700,000, and N500,000 respectively.

As well, the non-partisan organisation also plans to launch a book titled: “Nigeria’s Next President”, designed to sensitize the citizens to participate in the nation’s political affairs for a better country.

To participate in the essay, qualified students will access CIAN’s website, www.thecian.org to create a profile, and submit their essay in a typed written format, preferably in Microsoft word file, paste, or attach it on an entry form provided on the organisation’s webpage. Essays must be between 500-800 words in length and only one submission per entrant will be allowed.

After the submission deadline has expired, the shortlisting process will start. To ensure fairness and objectivity in the advocacy selection process, the shortlisting process will take a two-pronged approach.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos recently, Candyfidel Onwuraokoye, CIAN’s NPP Committee, director of information and strategy, said the essence of the briefing was to abreast the press of the organisation’s advocacy project plans, inform the children and youths who are major target and to engage them on fundamental national issues such as education.

Onwuraokoye took a swipe at the Nigerian education system and decried the failure of the Nigerian government to meet the United Nation’s set 26 percent minimum funding for education based on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) agenda of the year 2000 to improve the standard of the sector.

He lamented that the astronomical 13.2 million out-of-school children pose a serious threat to the nation’s development as the affected children are forced to beg for alms due to poverty.

He described as unacceptable a situation whereby only 5.7 percent was allocated to the nation’s 2021 education budget, a drop from 6.7 percent in 2020, which is a far cry from the United Nations Education Science and Cultural Organization’s 15 percent recommendation.

The non- governmental organization believes that one of the crucial ways to rebuild the nation is to mobilize pupils and youths to participate in political affairs through debates and opinions on national issues rather than to complain and wait for miracles to solve the nation’s socio-political problems.

Shading light on the proposed book, Onwurokoye, said “The Next Nigeria President” will provide a recipe that shapes the political thinking of Nigerians positively for emergence of true and patriotic leaders across board.

He challenged the youths not to be apathetic towards national discourse but participate actively for positive development.

Giving insight about the proposed book launch, Reverend Anthonia Omonze, deputy director, Information and Strategy, disclosed that when published the book would “give pupils and youths an opportunity to write down who they want to become the next president of Nigeria.”

She also explained that the essay would give the young people an opportunity to say how they want their lives and interests to be represented as the book will open their minds to knowledge for right political governance.

The book is written in six languages including Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Effik, English and Pidgin, for better understanding by every Nigerian regardless of educational background.