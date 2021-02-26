Chutes and Ladders opens furniture factory in Lagos

A new ultra-modern furniture factory has been commissioned in Lagos by Nigeria’s fastest growing furniture brand, Chutes and Ladders Limited.

Wholly-owned by Chutes and Ladders, the furniture manufacturing facility, located at HFP Shopping Complex, Abraham Adesanya roundabout, Ajah, Lagos, was commissioned on Thursday, February 25.

The factory is poised to provide support for Chutes and Ladders’ rapid expansions in Nigeria, especially in Lagos.

Speaking during the launch, managing director/CEO Chutes and Ladders, Bunmi Benson, Ajila said Lagos was an important market for Chutes and Ladders, saying that they had a long-term commitment and strategic interest in the furniture market. “The role of Chutes and Ladders in this industry is to be better than our external suppliers, by creating outstanding customer value in terms of price and quality.”

According to her, “Our base in Lagos Ajah enables us to lower logistics cost, reduce the delivery time compared to competitors, who have their manufacturing facilities on the mainland and actively manage the whole supply chain. Our customers will have the opportunity to visit the facility and see for themselves how their product is being produced”.

She added that the 7,990-sq metres state-of-the-art facility will be one of the largest furniture manufacturing units in the Lekki Eti-osa region and will produce a range of products, including upholstered furniture, modular furniture, kitchen, wardrobe, and wood joinery all of which will cater to the region’s business-to-business, B2B market.