Chukwumerije, Yero, others for Ige’s book launch in Abuja Monday

Dike Chukwumerije, award winning author, Safiya Ismaila Yero, and other special invitees will on Monday converge on Abuja for the public presentation of a book, titled, ‘Before Sunset’ written by Bayo Ige, a retired director and member of Ekiti Council of Elders.

The 14-chapter book is an autobiography of Chief Ige who had a meritorious service in the public sector.

The event, which will take place at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 18 Libreville Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, would be done in line with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) protocols.

The book will be reviewed and presented to the public by the duo of Dike Chukwumerije and Safiya Ismaila Yero,

Ige was born on January 4, 1940 in Ijan-Ekiti in the current Gbonyin/Ayekire Local Government Area of Ekiti State. He obtained his primary school certificate in 1959 from both St. James’ Catholic Primary School, Ijan-Ekiti and St. Williams’ Primary School, Igbemo.

Ige, an alumnus of University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University also obtained Diploma in the Theory and Practice of Audio Visual Aids from the University of London.

After years of hardworking and dedication in the teaching profession, he joined the then Ondo State Civil Service and retired as a Deputy Director in June 1993.

As a professional educator, he held several posts within the educational system as post-retirement activities.

He was Deputy Provost (Academics) Fabotas College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ado-Ekiti.

Ige is happily married with four children and grandchildren.