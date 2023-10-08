Christopher Ogunbanjo, lawyer, philanthropist, dies at 99

Christopher Oladipo Ogunbajo, corporate lawyer, business man and philanthropist is dead. He died at the age of 99.

Christopher Oladipo Ogunbajo was born on December 12th, 1923 in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria.

He attended St. Phillips Primary School, Aiyetoro, Ile-Ife before proceeding to Oduduwa College, Ife for his secondary education in 1936. In 1938, he moved to the prestigious Igbobi College in Lagos where he completed his secondary education. He obtained a degree in law in 1949 and was called to bar a year later in 1950.

Chief Ogunbanjo began his Legal Practice in 1950 as a Partner in a law firm then known as Samuel, Chris & Michael (made up of the late Chief Samuel Akintola, former Premier of Western Nigeria, Chief Christopher Ogunbanjo and late Justice Michael Odesanya) whose offices were situated at Tinubu Square in the heart of Lagos.

Chris Ogunbanjo married Hilda Ladipo in 1953.

After the dissolution of the partnership in 1960, he created Chris Ogunbanjo & Co; a commercial law firm considered to be the building platform for many successful luminaries in Nigerian legal practice.

Ogunbanjo was instrumental in the Nigerian legal, corporate, industrial and management practice.

He was appointed “Retainer-Solicitor” to the NIDB Project by the Federal Government and International Finance Corporation.

He was also part of several top companies such as West African Batteries, Metal Box Toyo, Union Securities, 3M Nigeria, ABB Nigeria, Roche Nigeria and Chemical and Allied Products Limited.

He held the national awards of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR)