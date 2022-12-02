Christmas: UBA lights up Lagos Marina

United Bank for Africa through its corporate social responsibility arm, UBA Foundation, has held its annual Christmas lighting ceremony to mark the start of the festive season.

The Christmas Lights of the UBA Foundation Gardens at the UBA head office, on the Marina, Lagos, were activated by Oliver Alawuba, the bank’s group managing director/CEO, and witnessed by top management staff and some customers of the bank.

Alawuba at the event reiterated that the annual lighting was a symbol of hope for the coming year, the future, and all the goodness it will bring into people’s lives.

“The UBA Foundation is focused on touching lives and giving back to its host communities. UBA through its foundation, the UBA Foundation remains committed to improving lives in whatever way we can. We always want to give back and this event is quite symbolic as it represents the affinity we have towards our customers, employees, and associates as well as our communities”, he said.

Bola Atta, the CEO of the UBA Foundation, said the Christmas lighting was a significant event of the foundation. He described the Christmas festive season as “a time to give to those who don’t have enough; a time to shine a light on others, to give hope, and give gifts.”

“Today we gave out a lot of gifts and people were happy as we lit up the foundation gardens to symbolise joy and hope. We are constantly reminded as an institution, of our promise to continue to touch lives and show kindness”, Atta said.