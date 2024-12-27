Christmas: Governor Adeleke grants pardon to 53 convicts, including two sentenced to death for stealing fowl

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has pardoned 53 convicts serving various convictions within the Nigerian Correctional Service, including Olowookere Segun and Sunday Morakinyo, who were sentenced to death for stealing fowl.

In a statement signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the Governor, the action of the Governor was in line with the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

According to the statement, the letter of commutation dated December 24th, 2024 which has since been received and acknowledged by the relevant prison authorities read as follows:

“WHEREAS: the inmates whose names are set out in the schedule to this order have been convicted to various terms of imprisonment to wit.

(i) Simple offences and have served substantial portions of the sentences,

(ii) Convicts sentenced to death

“(having spent a minimum of 10 years in custody.)

“AND WHEREAS: following the recommendation made to me by the state advisory council on the prerogative of mercy I should exercise my power about the said inmates to mark the 2024 Christmas celebration.

“AND WHEREAS: in the case of the 30 (thirty) inmates convicted of simple offences, I have decided by the said recommendation to remit and forgive the remainder of the said sentences in whole.

“AND WHEREAS: I have decided by the said recommendation to grant outright pardon to 12 (Twelve) inmates convicted of simple offences.

“4 (Four) Convicts have their sentences commuted from death to outright pardon. AND WHEREAS: I have decided by the said recommendation to commute the sentences as follows;

“1 (One) convict has his sentence commuted from death to 15 (Fifteen) years imprisonment.

“6 (Six) Convicts have their sentences commuted from death to outright release.

“Now know ye therefore that, I Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of the power conferred on me by paragraph (a), (c) and (d) of subsection (i) of section 212 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended), I am pleased to extend my grace and mercy unto the said inmates.

“My will and pleasure thereof is that you commute the death, life and years of imprisonment as indicated herewith in the schedule”

Those in the schedule are as follows:

CONVICTS RECOMMENDED FOR OUTRIGHT PARDON (SIMPLE OFFENCES)

1. OLABOMIJI NURUDEEN

2. MUSTAPHA ISAH

3. OLALEKAN ABDULLAHI

4. AYOMIDE OLOJEDE

5. AKEEM RAPHAEL

6. ADEYEMI ABIODUN

7. OLADIPUPO SEGUN

8. OMISAKIN SUNDAY

9. ADEMOLA ADIO

10. TUNDE OLAPADE

11. LATE CHIEF WOLE OLA

RUFUS OJO

12. OMOLOYE OLAJIDE

OLAYEMI

CONVICTS RECOMMENDED FOR OUTRIGHT RELEASE (SIMPLE OFFENCES)

1. OLUBO SUNDAY

2. ISAH UMAR BIODUN

3. FAWAS KAREEM

4. OMIRIN TEMITAYO

5. OLARENWAJU AYOMIDE

6. DARE SUNDAY

7. OLADAPO TUNDE

8. GANIYU SAHEED

9. ADEWUMI SODIQ

10. ADEBAYO ADEOYE KEHINDE

11. LASIS KAZEEM

12. DAUDA OJO (59 YEARS)

13. ISMAILA RAJI

14. OSENI MICHEAL

15. AJAYI KOREDE

16. ABIONA NURUDEEN

17. OSHI SAMUEL

18. SHEU YUSUF OLATUNJI

19. OJO AANU

20. MUSTAPHA KEHINDE

21. LASIS ABEEB

22. ALEXANDRA IORLAHA

23. OJO TAIWO

24. AZEEZ MUJEEB

25. AKINYEMI DAVID

26. ADEOSUN ADEKUNLE

27. OLAOBAJU SAMUEL

28. ADURA ADEFEMI

29. PAUL BASIL

30. KUNLE DAVID

CONVICT RECOMMENDED FOR OUTRIGHT PARDON FOR GOOD CONDUCT (CAPITAL OFFENCES) – 4 (FOUR)

1. SUNDAY MORAKINYO

2. SEGUN OLOWOOKERE

3. TUNDE OLAPADE

4. DEMOLA ODEYEMI

CONVICT RECOMMENDED FOR OUTRIGHT RELEASE ON HEALTH GROUNDS, (CAPITAL OFFENCES)

1 OLUWAFEMI FAGBEMI

2 BEWAJI SUNDAY

3. AMEHIN GEORGE

4. AYOMIDE ARULOGUN

5. TAIWO OLUWATOBI STEPHEN

6. ABUBAKAR ABDULAZEEZ

THE CONVICT RECOMMENDED TO BE COMMUTED FROM DEATH TO 15 YEARS IMPRISONMENT HAVING SPENT AT LEAST 10 YEARS IN CUSTODY

1. OJEKUNLE TIMOTHY



