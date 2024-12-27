Christmas: Governor Adeleke grants pardon to 53 convicts, including two sentenced to death for stealing fowl

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has pardoned 53 convicts serving various convictions within the Nigerian Correctional Service, including Olowookere Segun and Sunday Morakinyo, who were sentenced to death for stealing fowl.
In a statement signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the Governor, the action of the Governor was in line with the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.
According to the statement, the letter of commutation dated December 24th, 2024 which has since been received and acknowledged by the relevant prison authorities read as follows:
“WHEREAS: the inmates whose names are set out in the schedule to this order have been convicted to various terms of imprisonment to wit.
(i) Simple offences and have served substantial portions of the sentences,
(ii) Convicts sentenced to death
“(having spent a minimum of 10 years in custody.)
“AND WHEREAS: following the recommendation made to me by the state advisory council on the prerogative of mercy I should exercise my power about the said inmates to mark the 2024 Christmas celebration.
“AND WHEREAS: in the case of the 30 (thirty) inmates convicted of simple offences, I have decided by the said recommendation to remit and forgive the remainder of the said sentences in whole.
“AND WHEREAS: I have decided by the said recommendation to grant outright pardon to 12 (Twelve) inmates convicted of simple offences.
“4 (Four) Convicts have their sentences commuted from death to outright pardon. AND WHEREAS: I have decided by the said recommendation to commute the sentences as follows;
“1 (One) convict has his sentence commuted from death to 15 (Fifteen) years imprisonment.
“6 (Six) Convicts have their sentences commuted from death to outright release.
“Now know ye therefore that, I Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of the power conferred on me by paragraph (a), (c) and (d) of subsection (i) of section 212 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended), I am pleased to extend my grace and mercy unto the said inmates.
“My will and pleasure thereof is that you commute the death, life and years of imprisonment as indicated herewith in the schedule”
Those in the schedule are as follows:
CONVICTS RECOMMENDED FOR OUTRIGHT PARDON (SIMPLE OFFENCES)
1. OLABOMIJI NURUDEEN
2. MUSTAPHA ISAH
3. OLALEKAN ABDULLAHI
4. AYOMIDE OLOJEDE
5. AKEEM RAPHAEL
6. ADEYEMI ABIODUN
7. OLADIPUPO SEGUN
8. OMISAKIN SUNDAY
9. ADEMOLA ADIO
10. TUNDE OLAPADE
11. LATE CHIEF WOLE OLA
RUFUS OJO
12. OMOLOYE OLAJIDE
OLAYEMI
CONVICTS RECOMMENDED FOR OUTRIGHT RELEASE (SIMPLE OFFENCES)
1. OLUBO SUNDAY
2. ISAH UMAR BIODUN
3. FAWAS KAREEM
4. OMIRIN TEMITAYO
5. OLARENWAJU AYOMIDE
6. DARE SUNDAY
7. OLADAPO TUNDE
8. GANIYU SAHEED
9. ADEWUMI SODIQ
10. ADEBAYO ADEOYE KEHINDE
11. LASIS KAZEEM
12. DAUDA OJO (59 YEARS)
13. ISMAILA RAJI
14. OSENI MICHEAL
15. AJAYI KOREDE
16. ABIONA NURUDEEN
17. OSHI SAMUEL
18. SHEU YUSUF OLATUNJI
19. OJO AANU
20. MUSTAPHA KEHINDE
21. LASIS ABEEB
22. ALEXANDRA IORLAHA
23. OJO TAIWO
24. AZEEZ MUJEEB
25. AKINYEMI DAVID
26. ADEOSUN ADEKUNLE
27. OLAOBAJU SAMUEL
28. ADURA ADEFEMI
29. PAUL BASIL
30. KUNLE DAVID
CONVICT RECOMMENDED FOR OUTRIGHT PARDON FOR GOOD CONDUCT (CAPITAL OFFENCES) – 4 (FOUR)
1. SUNDAY MORAKINYO
2. SEGUN OLOWOOKERE
3. TUNDE OLAPADE
4. DEMOLA ODEYEMI
CONVICT RECOMMENDED FOR OUTRIGHT RELEASE ON HEALTH GROUNDS, (CAPITAL OFFENCES)
1 OLUWAFEMI FAGBEMI
2 BEWAJI SUNDAY
3. AMEHIN GEORGE
4. AYOMIDE ARULOGUN
5. TAIWO OLUWATOBI STEPHEN
6. ABUBAKAR ABDULAZEEZ
THE CONVICT RECOMMENDED TO BE COMMUTED FROM DEATH TO 15 YEARS IMPRISONMENT HAVING SPENT AT LEAST 10 YEARS IN CUSTODY
1. OJEKUNLE TIMOTHY
