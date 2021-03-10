 #ChooseToChallenge Moments in Film History to Honor Women

Nothing brings more joy than an unsung hero, finally receiving the glory she deserves. with international women’s day coming up, we look at women who have, despite all the odds stacked against them have achieved excellence in the entertainment industry.

To celebrate international women’s day, Netflix released a video that depicts several first feats for women in history, moments where women who #ChooseToChange the norm, have impacted the world with their greatness, by constantly questioning the Status Quo

Since the beginning of time, women have achieved commendable heights but their genius was rarely recognized. Things however have begun to take a turn, especially in the entertainment industry. This is why Netflix has announced a $5 million investment to honor women who have paved the way for the next generation, whilst also organizing training programs to develop up-and-coming talent. This will be done through partnerships with third parties and bespoke Netflix programs to support various initiatives from workshop classes that train aspiring female writers and producers.

In the past, Netflix has collaborated with several formidable women to produce local contact that is watched and revered by a global audience including Genevieve Nnaji, Lion hart, Mo Abudu Olotore, Kemi Adebiba King of boys, and many others in the works.