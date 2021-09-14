Chivita, Hollandia Yoghurt win big at 2021 Marketing Edge awards

It was an evening of recognition and celebration at the recently held 2021 edition of the Marketing Edge Awards that saw two brands from the stable of CHI Limited honoured for delivering value to the market with effective marketing strategies guaranteeing leadership in their respective categories.

The event which is one of the biggest gatherings of brands and marketing industry stakeholders in Nigeria saw leading juice brand, Chivita emerge as the Outstanding Juice Brand of the Decade, while Hollandia Yoghurt emerged as the Outstanding Dairy Brand of the Year.

According to the organizers of the award, the emergence of Chivita as Marketing Edge Outstanding Juice Brand of the Decade and Hollandia Yoghurt as the Outstanding Dairy Brand of the Year, is an attestation to the high equity which both brands have attained, as well as the splendid traction they have gained amongst Nigerians across varying demographics and geographies.

Read Also: Hollandia Yoghurt unveils communication campaign

“Chivita and Hollandia Yoghurt have continued to expand their coast and frontiers in the Nigerian FMCG eco-system. Indeed, both brands have maintained a domineering presence in the juice and dairy segment of the market. The uniqueness of their offerings for families/kids, corporates and individuals, brand extension, effective route to market and brand building activities over the years, have continued to guarantee Chivita and Hollandia Yoghurt an unprecedented rise in brand equity and talk-ability,” the award organizers stated.

It will be recalled that Hollandia transformed the yoghurt landscape in Nigeria over 16 years ago when it created a new drinking yoghurt category in the market with Hollandia Yoghurt. The brand is a healthy, tasty, and nourishing yoghurt drink that is produced under very hygienic conditions and contains essential nutrients which replenish consumers and enables them stay healthy, thus supporting them to be at their best.

While the Chivita Master Brand offers a range of fruit juice, juice nectars, and fruit flavoured drink products namely Chivita 100%, Chi Exotic, Chivita Active, Chivita Ice Tea, Happy Hour by Chivita, and Capri-Sun, all of which come in a variety of fruit flavours in different pack sizes and packaging formats to meet consumers’ desires for healthy and great tasting juices.

Toyin Nnodi, CHI Limited Marketing Director, thanked the organisers of the awards for the recognitions. She stated that the award reiterates the company’s commitment to excellence in product quality, strategic marketing and consumer delight of its fruit juice and dairy products.

“The Marketing Edge Awards for Chivita and Hollandia Yoghurt has inspired us to do more. It is also a clear commitment of our resolve to making a great tasting as well as a healthy difference in juice & drinking yoghurt for consumers in many delicious ways,” she added.