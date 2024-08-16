Chinese firm releases one presidential jet

Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited, the Chinese firm had seized Nigeria’s presidential jets has released one.

Zhongshan, a Chinese firm had secured a court order to confiscate three Nigerian presidential jets pending when Zhongshan receives $74.5 million awarded to it against Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the company who made this known on Friday said, the company released the aircraft because President Bola Tinubu would need it to travel to a scheduled meeting with President Macron of France early next week.

“Zhongshan has consistently sought to act reasonably and fairly in the course of a legal dispute with Nigeria which was not of its making,” the official told Premium Times Friday afternoon.

“It (Zhongshan) has now been made aware that an Airbus A330, currently detained in France as a result of a French court order obtained by Zhongshan, is needed for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to travel to a scheduled meeting with President Macron of France early next week.

“As a gesture of goodwill, Zhongshan has lifted the seizure of that aircraft immediately. This will allow it to be used for the President’s trip.

“Zhongshan remains committed to talks with representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria, this time serious and substantive on both sides, with a view to reaching a reasonable compromise settlement rapidly.”