Chinasa Collins-Ogbuo selected as global leader for Obama Foundation Program

Chinasa Collins-Ogbuo, advocacy lead at Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), has been selected as one of 205 global leaders for the Obama Foundation leaders program.

Collins-Ogbuo will be joining 34 changemakers in the Africa cohort. This six-month initiative, designed to foster leadership development and civic engagement, aims to empower emerging leaders to advance impactful work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors throughout Africa.

The Obama Foundation Leaders program, inspired by former President Barack Obama’s leadership philosophy and rooted in the values of “Hope to Action,” aims to equip participants with the tools to make sustainable, transformative change.

Leaders will engage in weekly virtual sessions with peers, participate in one-on-one mentoring, and benefit from the Foundation’s extensive global network of thought leaders.

Collins-Ogbuo is an impassioned advocate for financial inclusion, with her work at EFInA focusing on dismantling barriers that hinder access to formal financial services, particularly for Nigeria’s poorest and most marginalized populations.

Through her role, she strives to create a more inclusive financial system and the broader economy, pushing for reforms that address the economic exclusion faced by vulnerable communities.

Reflecting on her selection, Collins-Ogbuo expressed her commitment to values of fairness, integrity, and empathy, which drive her passion for advancing justice and equity.

“I am looking forward to developing and strengthening a leadership approach that is rooted in my convictions, purpose, and core values while connecting across different cultures, identities, and perspectives to effectively lead lasting change in my region,” she said.

She also highlighted her excitement at the prospect of engaging with fellow African leaders, noting the importance of shared stories and experiences in shaping the continent’s future.

Launched in 2018, the Obama Foundation Leaders Africa program has built a vibrant network of emerging African leaders who drive positive, innovative changes in their communities. This year’s cohort, comprising individuals working on diverse issues such as food security, climate change, and social equity, is expected to continue that legacy.

The program aims to foster a collective spirit of leadership and collaboration, empowering participants like Collins-Ogbuo to scale their work for greater impact.