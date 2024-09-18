Chinasa Collins-Ogbuo becomes global leader for Obama Foundation

Chinasa Collins-Ogbuo, advocacy lead at Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), has been selected as one of 205 global leaders for the Obama Foundation leaders programme.

Collins-Ogbuo will be joining 34 changemakers in the Africa cohort. This six-month initiative, designed to foster leadership development and civic engagement, aims to empower emerging leaders to advance impactful work across public, private, and non-profit sectors throughout Africa.

The Obama Foundation Leaders programme, inspired by former President Barack Obama’s leadership philosophy and rooted in the values of “Hope to Action,” aims to equip participants with the tools to make sustainable, transformative change.

Leaders will engage in weekly virtual sessions with peers, participate in one-on-one mentoring, and benefit from the Foundation’s extensive global network of thought leaders.

Collins-Ogbuo is an impassioned advocate for financial inclusion, with her work at EFInA focusing on dismantling barriers that hinder access to formal financial services, particularly for Nigeria’s poorest and most marginalised populations.

Reflecting on her selection, Collins-Ogbuo expressed her commitment to values of fairness, integrity, and empathy, which drive her passion for advancing justice and equity.

“I am looking forward to developing and strengthening a leadership approach that is rooted in my convictions, purpose, and core values while connecting across different cultures, identities, and perspectives to effectively lead lasting change in my region,” she said.