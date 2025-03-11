China and India have emerged as Nigeria’s top trading partners in the fourth quarter of 2024, maintaining their dominance in the country’s import market. According to the latest trade report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China remains Nigeria’s largest source of imports, while India follows closely behind.

A significant portion of imports from China includes electronics, machinery, textiles, and industrial equipment—key components in Nigeria’s growing manufacturing and technology sectors. Meanwhile, India plays a crucial role in supplying pharmaceuticals, industrial raw materials, and processed food products.

The trade data for Q4 2024 shows that imports from China amounted to N4.61 trillion, accounting for 27.80% of Nigeria’s total imports. India followed with N1.90 trillion (11.43%), while Belgium ranked third with N1.39 trillion (8.35%).

The United States and France also featured in the top five, contributing N1.06 trillion (6.36%) and N601.28 billion (3.62%) respectively. The report highlights China’s sustained influence on Nigeria’s trade landscape, reinforcing its position as the country’s most significant trading partner.

Share