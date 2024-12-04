Chery redefines standards to meet needs of Nigerian motorists – Omokhapue

Carloha Nigeria, the assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has assured Nigerian car enthusiasts of its commitment to meeting their diverse needs.

The auto firm also pledged to make vehicle ownership easy and affordable riding on its lineup of Chery vehicles.

Speaking at the just-concluded Abuja Motor Fair, where Chery stole the spotlight with its display, Joseph Omokhapue, sales director for Carloha Nigeria, said the display of Chery in Abuja highlights the automaker’s dedication to providing world-class vehicles.

“We are proud to deliver a seamless vehicle ownership experience that blends affordability, quality, and comprehensive customer service delivery. The enthusiastic reception Chery received reaffirms our commitment to serving the Nigerian market,” Omokhapue said.

With a lineup of cutting-edge models, Chery showcased its commitment to redefining the driving experience in Nigeria.

Star attractions included the luxurious Tiggo 8 Pro, the stylish and versatile Tiggo4 Pro, the fuel-efficient Tiggo 2, and the eco-friendly Arrizo 5 with CNG interface, were the highlights, reflecting Chery’s commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability.

Car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and government representatives thronged to experience the innovation and excellence synonymous with the Chery brand.

They had the opportunity to explore special offers, book test drives, and gain insights from Chery’s knowledgeable team.

People were captivated by Chery’s advanced technology, innovative designs, exceptional comfort, and safety features integrated into every model.

The auto dealer offered them exclusive opportunities to interact with Chery’s expert team, explore special financing options, and experience firsthand why Chery is the brand of choice for discerning car buyers.

Joseph Osanipin, director general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), officially declared the Abuja fair open and it provided an exciting platform for automotive enthusiasts and industry stakeholders to connect.

Meanwhile, Omokhapue explained that Carloha Nigeria offers unmatched customer benefits including six years of free service and warranty for the peace of mind of buyers.

“We offer competitive pricing and make premium vehicles accessible to Nigerian families. There is also a 24/7 nationwide parts and service support, reaffirming a commitment to excellence after-sales service,” Omokhapue said.

The fair also provided a platform for Carloha to showcase the brand’s innovative features, advanced safety technologies, and elegant designs.

Chery is an automobile manufacturer known for its innovation, durability, and cutting-edge technology. Through its partnership with Carloha Nigeria, Chery continues to redefine the standards of automotive excellence in the Nigerian market.

Share