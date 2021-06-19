Chartered Institute of Procurement, Supply Nigeria elects executives

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS UK) Nigeria branch has elected its executive committee at the Annual General Meeting, last month.

Read Also: Harley Reed partners CIPS to enhance procurement, supply chain capability in Nigeria

The affairs of the branch are to be conducted under the leadership of the under listed professionals for a three-year tenure ending on May 27, 2024.

Some of the executives include Harold Nwariaku, Fellow Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (FCIPS), the new branch chair and Oyedeji Omotunde, Member Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (MCIPS), the vice-chair.

Others are Harrison Jnr Ilodigwe, MCIPS, branch secretary, Ivy Junaid, MCIPS, financial secretary, Ekene Odimegwu, MCIPS, education liaison officer and Kokette Ekpo, media and communications officer.

This was stated in a press release signed by Nwariaku and Ilodigwe, branch chair and secretary respectively.

The CIPS is a professional institute and the world’s largest body serving procurement and supply; a not-for-profit organisation that exists for the public good.

“We set the global standard in procurement and supply management and are an awarding organisation recognised by regulatory authorities,” Nwariaku told BusinessDay.

The institute has the largest membership of procurement and supply professionals in the world, covering all industries, sectors, and job activities.

It is also a commercial organisation and helps businesses around the world to excel in procurement and supply, supporting them to improve and deliver results, and raise standards.

CIPS is a global community of over 200,000 procurement and supply professionals with members in over 150 countries.

As a professional body for the procurement and supply profession, it uses its global standard, network, education, expertise, and charter for the public good to ensure that procurement and supply chain management professionals have the capabilities and responsibility to deliver sustainability goals for their organisations.

The institute’s mission statement states “To be the authority that leads global excellence in procurement and supply. To enhance an individual’s and organisation’s professional capability and by doing so, protect the public from poor procurement and supply processes.”

CIPS is the world’s largest organisation dedicated to the profession, with a global community of over 70,000 members.

CIPS qualifications are globally recognised as the drivers of leading-edge thinking and professionalism, leading to the award of MCIPS and beyond.

FCIPS is the highest grade of CIPS membership; an accolade that recognises outstanding achievement, knowledge, and experience.

Potential members can access all the benefits of CIPS membership with no entry qualifications or experience.

The institute has a mandate to develop people. It up-skills procurement and supply teams so they spend money wisely, manage suppliers effectively and achieve optimum management outcomes.