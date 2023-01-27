Chaos looms as old naira notes phase out nears

The persistent scarcity of redesigned naira intensified on Friday, frustrating many Nigerians and businesses as an entire population of 200 million people crave to replace their old naira notes with the new ones.

Consequently, the entire country is in chaos as small business operators as well as malls reject old naira notes from customers, while banks’ paying machines known as the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are dried of funds.

This unpleasant development comes barely four days to the deadline to phase out the old banknotes. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had set January 31, 2023 as the deadline for phasing out the old notes in circulation.

In some open markets in Lagos, there was scarcity of edibles like cow meat (beef), as cattle traders who majorly deal in cash could not accept the old naira notes while new ones were not available.

Some banks have configured their ATM machines to be dispensing N200 and N2,000 per transaction. “I could not withdraw money because the ATM is paying only N2,000 per transaction. What it means is that for me to withdraw N20,000, which is the limit per day, I have to do 10 transactions. I don’t have that patience,” one customer said in frustration.

The situation is worst in rural communities where banks are not easily available and a larger proportion of the population is unbanked.

The 2021 World Bank’s latest global index report showed that Nigeria’s banked population increased by 15.6 percentage points to 45.3 percent.

This implies that almost 56 percent of Nigerians are unbanked and they are mostly in rural communities.

Read also: New naira: Reps to issue warrant of arrest on Emefiele

“The bank is far from where I live so I make use of POS. The operators are now charging us N100 on every N1,000 new note. If you refuse, they will issue the old notes to you,” Habiba Yusuf, a trader in Bida, Niger State, said.

“If you collect the old naira notes it might get stuck in your hand, so most of us are paying the extra N100 for the new notes,” she said.