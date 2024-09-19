CGI Greenhouse selects Nigerian health-tech innovator, RxAll

RxAll, a promising Nigerian health-tech company, has been selected for the CGI Greenhouse 2024 program.

As part of its participation, the company will build a solution that leverages artificial intelligence for disease mapping, accelerating detection, and accurate healthcare interventions across Africa.

It will also produce a documentary on fake drugs, raising awareness about the dangers of counterfeit medicines, a critical issue that threatens the health and safety of millions of Africans.

RxAll will introduce high-quality antibiotics in partnership with credible local African pharmaceutical manufacturers. This initiative aims to reassure patients of the safety of their medication, particularly in this crucial therapeutic category.

Adebayo Alonge, chief executive officer of the digital platform said the selection proves the impact and relevance of the company’s efforts to empower pharmacies to unlock value from their transaction data, enhancing healthcare delivery across Africa.

“We are thrilled to be part of the CGI Greenhouse 2024 cohort, which provides us with a unique platform to further our mission of improving healthcare delivery across Africa,” Alonge stated in an official statement provided to BusinessDay.

“These new initiatives are a testament to our commitment to empowering African pharmacies with the tools and technology they need to provide better healthcare outcomes for their patients.”

RxAll currently partners with over 5,000 pharmacies across Africa, reaching approximately three million patients monthly, according to the CEO.

Through its cutting-edge technology, it is refining how pharmacies operate, enabling them to improve medication quality, reduce stockouts, and offer more competitive pricing.

Over 1 billion Africans depend on neighborhood pharmacies for essential healthcare. Despite this reliance, many pharmacies struggle to leverage their transaction data effectively.

This inefficiency contributes to serious issues, including the prevalence of low-quality and expired medicines, frequent stockouts, and unnecessarily high prices.

RxAll has committed itself to addressing these challenges by providing innovative digital solutions that help pharmacies better serve their communities.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the startup as it continues to lead the digital transformation of the African healthcare sector, the CEO said.

He noted that the company’s innovative approach has already garnered attention and support from key stakeholders across the industry, and these new projects are expected to further solidify its impact.