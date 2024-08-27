CFF appoints Chinwe Egwim as chief economist

The Collaborative for Frontier Finance (CFF), an inclusive finance company headquartered in Kenya, has announced the appointment of Chinwe Egwim as the Chief Economist and Director of Research and Impact Lab.

CFF is renowned for its multi-stakeholder approach to addressing the “missing middle” financing gap, which poses a significant challenge to sustainable economic growth in emerging markets.

Read also: Reimagining Africa’s growth through sustainable energy and strategic partnerships

By working closely with fund managers, local capital providers, and other key stakeholders, CFF aims to accelerate financing solutions that can drive economic development across these regions.

Egwim brings a wealth of experience in economic research and strategic analysis to her new role. Her expertise is expected to be instrumental in guiding CFF’s research and impact efforts, particularly in adopting 2X gender lens investing, which focuses on investing in women-led businesses and projects that promote gender equality.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chinwe Egwim to the CFF team,” said Drew von Glahn, executive director of CFF. “Her extensive knowledge and strategic insights will be invaluable as we work together to accelerate financing solutions for small and growing businesses, ultimately driving economic growth and development in frontier markets.”

Egwim’s appointment underscores CFF’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive financial ecosystems. In her role, she will lead the co-design and launch of initiatives aimed at addressing complex SGB financing challenges.

Her leadership will be pivotal in ensuring that CFF continues to lead the way in creating innovative financial solutions that can bridge the financing gap in these critical markets.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Egwim said, “I am excited to be part of an organization that is making a significant impact on the financial landscape in emerging markets. I look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders to develop and implement innovative solutions that will bridge the financing gap and contribute to sustainable economic growth.”