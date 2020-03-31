Cessation of movements partial in Abuja as Army, Police, others enforce order

The cessation of all movements imposed by the Federal Government in the three States of Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Ogun as a measure to contain the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, is partially being observed in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a live broadcast to the nation directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT as well as Ogun for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

According to the President; “all citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period”.

However, it seems that there is only partial compliance with these directives as some motorists in the early hours of Tuesday were plying some major roads in Abuja though not in the usual hustle and bustle of a typical morning in the capital city.

While some commuters claimed to be among those on the exemption list of the restriction order, it was observed that the usual coastal buses, taxis, and private car owners through a system known as ‘along’ as well as motorcyclists were conveying passengers not exempted from the order.

Buhari in his address had said; “this order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in healthcare-related manufacturing and distribution.

“Furthermore, commercial establishments such as; food processing, distribution, and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies are also exempted.

“Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored. Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted”.

Consequently, security agencies, comprising the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and others were seen at various locations enforcing the restriction of movements through the identification of commuters.

At a popular Army Check Point along AYA, Nyanya – Mararaba Road, connecting Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, and Karshi settlements, Soldiers were carrying out stop and search operations.

While they were allowing vehicles that have occupants with valid identification of the categories exempted from the cessation of movement, they were returning vehicles with passengers, not on the exemption list.

It was also observed that the inter-state movement was still going on in the early hours of Tuesday against the closure of entry and exit points of the FCT, Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello while briefing journalists at the end of a special security meeting preparatory to the lockdown said, “there will be no entry or exit from the FCT from the stipulated time, which is 11 pm Monday. Everybody should stay where they are”.

But in deference to that order, vehicles belonging to a popular transport company, God is Good Motors (GIGM) that move passengers from Abuja to Southern parts of the country were seen fully loaded plying their usual route from the FCT.