CEOs of MTN, Custodian Investment, DLM Capital speak at BusinessDay CEO Forum today

Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria Plc., Wole Oshin, Group Managing Director of Custodian Investment Plc., and Sonnie Ayere, Group Managing Director of DLM Capital Group will join Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of BusinessDay and Michael Raynor, author of The Strategy Paradox: Why Committing to Success Leads to Failure (And What to do About It) for a fireside chat at the BusinessDay CEO Forum, which holds today.

Borrowing ideas from Raynor’s book, they will be sharing their thoughts on how companies find themselves in strategic tight spots, what they can do about it, and how to avoid such situations in the future.

One fallout of the disruption brought on by the COVID pandemic is the urgency many CEOs face to rethink the assumptions underlying their business models. In several cases, the outlook they had for the future only two years ago has been upended by recent events.

Held every year since 2009, the CEO Forum offers senior executives a unique opportunity to sharpen their strategic-thinking acuity, refocus tactical priorities, and improve execution prowess.

The CEO Forum takes a deliberate approach to cut through the fluff so that time-scarce executives leave with practical solutions to implement right away at their companies.

Over the years, it has drawn leading thinkers across all business disciplines who share best practices and relevant case studies from the world’s leading corporations.

Previous keynote speakers include Hal Gregersen, Executive Director of the MIT Leadership Center; Dominic Barton, former Global Managing Partner Emeritus of McKinsey & Company; Richard Dobbs, former Senior Partner at McKinsey and Rich Lesser, CEO of the Boston Consulting Group. Others include Paul Collier, Professor of Economics and Public Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford; Michael Porter, the world-acclaimed economist and researcher at the Harvard Business School and best-selling author; and Peter Tufano, Dean, Said Business School, Oxford University.

The event attracts hundreds of business leaders who find its blend of strategy insights and operational concerns perfect for the situations they face in their positions.