Centre for policy research plans international conference on Africa’s sustainable development

The International Centre for Policy Research and Industry Linkages (ICePRIL) is planning its first International Conference on Africa’s Sustainable Development (ICASuD) 2021.

This was contained in a press statement from Shaveh Consulting, a management consulting firm with focus on delivering knowledge-based solutions to socio-economic challenges. It was signed by Ayodotun Stephen Ibidunni (PhD), managing director, Shaveh Consulting and chairman, ICASuD 2021.

ICASuD will be an annual gathering of researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, students and other start-up champions from African nations and beyond to identify new ways of supporting Africa’s sustainable development and achieve more substantial continental competitiveness in the region and its cross-continental partnerships.

The conference will be held from Wednesday 20th to Thursday 21st October 2021.

Target participants for this conference include successful entrepreneurs, industry visionaries and business leaders, policymakers and students.

With top-notch attendees worldwide, ICASuD 2021 also offers excellent marketing and networking opportunities in an accessible, innovative, and inclusive way.

The International Centre for Policy Research and Industry Linkages was established to cultivate and advance blended knowledge exchange among academics and industry practitioners for societal development and individual well-being.

ICASuD 2021 will benefit from a sizeable continental audience across African universities and industries.

“Presently, we have a Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) consisting of high profile academics and industrialists spread across the USA, the UKA, South Africa, Ethiopia, Uganda and Nigeria,” Ibidunni said.