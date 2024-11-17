CDS receives 58 rescued Kidnap victims in Katsina State

Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has received 58 rescued kidnap victims from the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, for onward handover to the Kaduna State Government.

The victims, comprising 35 males and 23 females, were freed by troops of 1 Division on November 14, 2024, from the clutches of suspected armed bandits.

The victims, who hailed from Gayam, Sabon Layi, and Kwaga villages in Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State, were reportedly kidnapped from their homes and farmlands.

According to Adamu Laka, National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Center, the abductees were forced to trek hundreds of kilometres into the dense forests of Birnin Gwari by the bandits, led by a notorious figure known as “Janbros.”

Laka disclosed that the victims underwent medical examinations and rehabilitation after their rescue. “Six victims initially required hospitalization but have now recovered and joined others for the final handover to their families,” he said.

Speaking on Saturday, Musa strongly condemned attempts by certain individuals to sabotage government efforts in combating insecurity.

“These individuals are doing everything possible to frustrate the government’s progress. However, we will not allow them to succeed,” he stated. Musa also highlighted the plight of the rescued victims, many of whom were vulnerable individuals struggling to make a living.

“Why would anyone kidnap women, children, and people barely surviving? It shows there are those working against the government’s success. But let me assure Nigerians: those behind these heinous acts will face the law”, he stated.

Contrary to popular belief, Musa explained that not all bandits willingly participate in criminal activities, with some forced into it. “We are targeting the real perpetrators, and they will not go unpunished,” he assured.

Musa also emphasized that no ransom was paid to secure the victims’ release, attributing the success to the security forces’ strategic, non-kinetic approach. He called for nationwide cooperation in the fight against insecurity.

“This is a joint effort. Nigerians must understand that if we don’t come together, success becomes difficult. A whole-of-society approach is necessary”, Musa added.

Sani Limankila, Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State Governor, commended the security forces for their efforts and urged citizens to support their fight against kidnapping and banditry.

“We must all work together to end this menace,” he said. He assured that the government is committed to addressing the country’s insecurity challenges, as security agencies continue their efforts to restore peace and stability.

