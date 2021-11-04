CBN’s N100bn fund sign Nigeria learning Covid-19 lessons – pharmacists

Leaders in the pharmacy industry say they see the decision of the federal government to set up a N100Bn fund to help pharmacists produce boost local production of drugs during the Covid-19 crisis as evidence that Nigeria is learning some big lessons.

This is as Mojisola Adeyeye, professor and director-general (DG) of the National Agency for Drug and Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says Nigeria must attain at least 70 percent in local drug manufacturing to be secure.

Mazi Ohuabunwa, president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), who addressed the annual conference of the Society in Port Harcourt at the opening of the week the PSN must admit that Nigeria seems to have already begun to learn some lessons, starting with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) N100Bn Pharmaceutical/Healthcare intervention fund.

Other signs of readiness to learn as he mentioned include the dedicated fund for research, and the increased funding to the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD). He said these add to the fact that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, spent quality time in his 61st Independence broadcast speaking about FG’s plan to support the pharmaceutical industry, saying this is the first time in Nigerian history (as much as he knew). “These are very strong pointers to the fact that we may have learnt a few lessons.”

His fears however were about follow-up. “The challenge as always will be follow-up and continuity.”

He urged both the leaders and the masses to support the move, play their own roles, and ensure that there would be enough motivation to play the required roles in a consistent manner.

Throwing some light on the major achievements of his term, Ohuabunwa who called himself a Port Harcourt boy (for being born and bred in the Garden City) said the Nigerian public now has a better understanding of the critical roles as frontline healthcare professionals.

He said at the time all medical institutions shut down, pharmacies remained open, thus becoming the last man standing in the medicare sub-sector. “That is the level of our commitment and willingness to make sacrifices for the good health and wellbeing of our citizens.”

For this reason, he insisted that the healthcare group must be treated as a team without undue bias or preference for any part or group. “Nigerian health authorities must recognize our Pharmacies as a bonafide component of the Primary Health Care architecture and involve us in testing, vaccinations, and other public health offerings as is done in many other countries.

“The intendment of the Government to have a sanitized and ordered Pharmaceutical distribution system can never be achieved without adequate legislation. Therefore the subsisting need to support the PCN and NAFDAC with stronger legislation and empowerment must receive greater attention than it is getting now.”

He listed some of his achievements in office thus: “We have advanced significantly in placing Pharmacy at a higher spectrum in the minds of Nigerians and in attracting respect and honour for our profession.

“We opened our Society for greater participation of members in governance, re-jigged our constitution and did our best to build love and friendship in the profession giving due honour and respect to all the organs of our Society including the Board of Fellows (BOF), the College of Past Presidents (CPP) and Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHARM).

“Many pharmacists broke career and professional ceilings and today, the difference between Pharmacists, Pharmacies and other pretenders are becoming more evident and easily differentiable as many Pharmacists adopt the Pharmaceutical Care as the minimum standard of care for all patients and clients.”

Speaking, the NAFDAC DG, Adeyeye, said meeting a mere 30 percent of the nation’s drugs requirement is not secure. She expressed optimism that Nigeria must meet the target so as not to be in the pockets of other nations during emergencies.

She showed how NAFDAC worked hard during the pandemic to cope with new drugs and licensing especially herbal medications presented to it.