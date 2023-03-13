CBN yet to confirm Soludo’s announcement on old naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kept mum over the public announcement on old naira made on Monday by Chukwuma Soludo, governor, Anambra State.

In addition to reports making the rounds Soludo said on Twitter that commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive the same as deposits from customers.

He said tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.

When contacted the CBN’s spokesperson Isa Abdulmumin, said people should reach out to the Chief Press Secretary of the Anambra State government.

“The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March, 2023. The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night. Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes.

“Residents should report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes. Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN, but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.