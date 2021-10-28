CBN warns of fake e-Naira platform

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians against engaging in conversations with a fake eNaira Twitter handle, @enaira_cbdc.

The financial regulator stated that it has not been active since the Nigerian government discontinued the operation of the social media in the country, and eNaira social media handles are only on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The fake Twitter handle offered 50 billion eNaira currency to individuals on the social networking site that applies through the link it provided on its Twitter page, but the CBN said it is a means to steal eNaira wallet details of Nigerians.

“Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to criminal and illegal activities of some individuals and a fraudulent twitter handle, @enaira_cbdc purported to belong to the Bank. The impostor handle and fraudulent persons have been posting messages related to the eNaira with the intent of wooing unsuspecting Nigerians with claims that the CBN, among other falsities, is disbursing the sum of 50 Billion eNaira currency,” CBN said.

Read Also: e-Naira app bars 40m unbanked Nigerians

In the statement released on its website and Facebook, CBN described the handlers of @enaira_cbdc as fraudsters involved in illegal activities.

“These impostors are bent on defrauding innocent and unsuspecting members of the public through the links attached to their messages for application to obtain eNaira wallets and become beneficiaries of the said 50 billion eNaira currency,” it said.

Despite all the hurdles faced by the Nigerian government in achieving a successful peer-to-peer money transfers, receiving and making payments for goods and services, as well as salary disbursement, Ghana is also on its way to creating a digital currency.