CBN says participation in staff early exit exercise voluntary

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed rumours claiming that it is carrying out forced mass retirements, explaining that its Early Exit Package (EEP) is entirely voluntary and without any negative repercussions for eligible staff.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, Hakama Ali, acting director of corporate communications at CBN, said the decision to implement the exercise was borne out of extensive consultations with the CBN’s Joint Consultative Council (JCC), a body representing staff interests.

Ali explained that the EEP, a long-standing policy previously accorded to the executive cadre, was now made available to eligible staff at all levels.

“For some time, staff representatives through the JCC had called on management to approve the early exit package for all cadres. Following these discussions, management decided to meet this popular demand,” she said.

Addressing concerns about potential repercussions for staff who decline the package, Ali reaffirmed that the apex bank’s management was committed to supporting employees’ professional growth and well-being, describing the concerns as unfounded.

She further emphasised that the initiative was an internal corporate matter designed to promote career development for staff.

