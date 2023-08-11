CBN owes JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs $7.5b — Report

The consolidated financial statements of the Central Bank of Nigeria have revealed a debt of $7.5 billion to American banks, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs as of the financial year ended December 2022.

Also included as part of the apex bank’s liabilities is another $6.3 billion owed in foreign currency forwards which brings the total liabilities to $13.8 billion.

“The Group entered into a securities lending agreement with Goldman Sachs and J. P. Morgan and as part of the agreement, the Group pledged its holdings on foreign securities in return for cash. The cash received from Goldman Sachs is N0.23 trillion ($500 million), 2021: N0.22 trillion ($500 million), and JP Morgan N3.23 trillion ($7 billion), 2021: N3.05 trillion ($7 billion) is recognized in other foreign securities,” the apex bank said.

The CBN’s results also showed that it had reported a profit after tax every year for the last eight years, despite facing currency depreciations and doling out intervention funds and loans to the government, among other development finance activities.

Until now, the results had been withheld from the public under former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.