CBN: Obazee concludes investigations, submits reports

…MDAs to conduct follow up actions

…Gets Tinubu’s commendation

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, commended Jim Obazee, former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), as he concludes investigations into the activities of the some federal government institutions, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the apex bank.

Obazee was appointed by President Tinubu on the 28th of July, 2023.

Obazee had on Friday submitted his final reports to the President, following the conclusion of his investigations.

The President thanked Obazee for his services as the Special Investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities, upon his appointment on July 28, 2023.

Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman,, in a statement, said ” the President commended Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised in handling the complexities of this critical national assignment.

“Subsequent to the conclusion of the assignment and the submission of a final comprehensive report, and with the winding up of all apparatuses used during the scope of the task which terminated on March 31, 2024, the investigation is formally closed, with all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies already conducting follow-up action

“The President thanks Mr. Obazee for answering the call of duty while wishing him success in his future endeavours”

President Tinubu had mandated Obazee to carry out a thorough investigation of the apex bank “In accordance with the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)

“ This administration is today, continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities. This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office.

“The full terms of your engagement as Special Investigator shall be communicated to you in due course but, require that you immediately take steps to ensure the strengthening and probity of key Government Business Entities (GBEs), further block leakages in CBN and related GBEs and provide a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments (whether private or public).

“You are to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent, and capable team and work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on this assignment. I shall expect a weekly briefing on the progress being made.”