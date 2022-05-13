CBN Governor, Emefiele withdraws his presidential bid

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential bid, a credible source confirmed to BusinessDay.

Emefiele’s final withdrawal came weeks after speculations were rife that he would contest for the seat during the upcoming general elections.

“CBN Governor has withdrawn from the presidential race and has communicated his intention to continue as CBN Governor,” the source said.

The Governor had met President Buhari Thursday, where he may have informed him of his final decision.

Though he declined comment after the meeting, Emefiele had told State House correspondents to expect an announcement any moment.

“There is no news now, but there will be news.

“Let them have a heart attack.its good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun”, Emefiele said of his many critics who had called him to resign as the CBN Governor and face his political ambition.

Details shortly ..