CBN eyes $1trn economy through financial inclusion initiatives

The Central Bank of Nigeria has launched three initiatives aimed at realising Nigeria’s vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2030 through financial inclusion.

The initiatives were launched at the second edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference, which was held in Lagos on Tuesday under the theme, ‘Inclusive Growth: Harnessing Inclusion for Economic Development’.

The initiatives unveiled during this year’s conference include the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code (We-Fi Code, which is a platform designed to transform the financing landscape for women-owned Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises globally, the Women Financial Inclusion Dashboard which allows regulators and policymakers to identify and prioritise gender gaps in financial services;

The third initiative is the Roadmap for the Financial Inclusion of Forcibly Displaced Persons, which is aimed at mobilising the collaborative efforts of financial institutions, regulatory bodies, government agencies, and non-governmental organisations to support FDPs in overcoming financial barriers, accessing essential services, and establishing the foundation for their economic independence.

Olayemi Cardoso, the CBN Governor, in his welcome address, said that as we gather here today we reflect on Nigeria’s ambitious plan to reach a $1 trillion economy.

He said the Apex bank had been working assiduously to stabilise the economy, working through monetary policy to tame inflation and rebuild the confidence of the Nigerian people in its economy.

Cardoso emphasised that financial inclusion was central to achieving broad-based economic growth, stressing that Economically, financial inclusion impacts poverty reduction, income equality, employment generation, and overall productivity.

“When more people have access to formal financial services, they are better able to save, invest, and contribute to the economy,” Cardoso said.

Cardoso, while noting that financial inclusion ensures that people have access to bank accounts, credit, savings, and other essential services, maintained that widespread access to financial services is an enabler of economic activity.

According to him, Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy can thrive with improved access to credit, creating jobs and boosting productivity.

The CBN Governor reiterated that financial inclusion was foundational to Nigeria’s sustainable economic development, saying that the Apex bank was keen on ensuring its Financial Inclusion Policies and Initiatives address the peculiar access to finance barriers for underserved populations, particularly women, youth, and MSMEs.

Furthermore, Cardoso emphasised that financial inclusion had the potential to unlock significant economic growth, particularly through the empowerment of SMEs, women, and other vulnerable segments of the population.

He disclosed that SMEs were responsible for over 80 percent of employment in Nigeria, yet many struggle to access the credit needed for expansion, adding that financial inclusion for SMEs was essential to unlock the full potential of this sector, which he said the Federal Government remained committed to supporting these enterprises.

Similarly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, urged various governments and stakeholders in Nigeria to remain focused on building a more inclusive economy, where no one is left behind, where every voice matters, and every individual has a fair chance to succeed.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat urged everyone to focus on the pursuit of financial inclusion, saying that this should be done with passion, purpose, and a shared vision of a Nigeria where every citizen has access to the tools and resources they needed to prosper.

According to him, the focus should be on building a more inclusive economy where no one is left behind, where every voice matters, and where every individual has a fair chance to succeed.

“Let us continue this work with passion, purpose, and a shared vision of a Nigeria where every citizen has access to the tools and resources they need to prosper.

"Let us remain focused on building a more inclusive economy where no one is left behind, where every voice matters, and where every individual has a fair chance to succeed," Sanwo-Olu said.

