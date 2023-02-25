CBN appoints Isa Abdulmumin as spokesman as Osita retires 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday appointed Isa Abdulmumin as the acting director, corporate communications department.

Abdulmumin takes over from Osita Nwanisobi, who has retired from his duties at Africa’s largest economy’s biggest Bank.

Prior to his appointment, Abdulmumin was the CBN’s deputy director, corporate communications department.

He has been described as a dedicated staff of the CBN for several years and is reputed to be a hard-working, go-getter, efficient professional, and a media personality.

The retiring Nwanisobi took over from Isaac Okorafor in 2020. He was a special assistant to the deputy governor of Financial System Stability between 2009 and 2011.