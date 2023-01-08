CBN Act: Nigeria is now worse than Idi Amin’s Uganda – Olasupo

The former lawmaker that represented Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa federal constituency, Olasupo Abiodun has described Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari as worse than the regime of the former Ugandan despot, Idi Amin Dada Oumee.

Olasupo, who made the observation while featuring on a radio programme, said the President’s flagrant violation of the CBN Act and other policy crisis have left Nigerians poorer.

He attributed the action of the Presidency in ordering the Central Bank of Nigeria to print more than the stipulated five percent of the nation’s naira denominations as abhorrent, saying the nation needed a true leadership to escape the free downward slope of its economy.

“CBN Act only allows for the printing of money to cover for shortfall in income to the Federal Government but not exceeding 5 percent of previous year income of the government. Buhari administration has been averaging N4trillion per annum since inception which means the country should not have exceeded N800billion but records show exceedingly more than that.

”The economy today is in shambles, we are borrowing to service loans while Nigerians are stupefied as to where the nationally-generated revenues are going; we must change the course before this ship is wrecked by APC,” he said.

While reacting to the insinuation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State was not United in support of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, he said the it was not true as all the candidates of the party from the National Assembly, State Governorship, State Assembly and Presidential Candidates would enjoy the support of PDP members in the state.

Abiodun noted that as Nigeria has been experiencing bleak economic growth, ethnic disunity and infrastructural decay, the only candidate with the required experience and will to change the country’s fortune for the best is Atiku Abubakar.

“At this point, we need to critically look at our choices. Nigeria has been so fragmented. We don’t need to play ethnic cards now.

”It is time to elect a leader that will say this is the situation and this is the way to go about it. It will not be an easy solution but at the end of the day it will pay us all, I know Nigerians are ready to make the sacrifice.

“PDP in Oyo State is in support of Atiku, as party members, we are in support of all candidates of our party. We are talking of Oyo State, Makinde has done everything we want, my community is an example.

“As an insider, whatever I tell you about this case, you can take to the bank. We have just one candidate and that is Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar.”

The former legislator called for a true constitutional amendment effort that will shape the Nigeria that will be the pride of the world, saying only a leader that will be realistic and fair in promoting hard but positively-enduring policies like Atiku Abubakar could take Nigeria to the promised land.

“In 2019, Atiku said sell NNPC and they said he was a thief. Now, it has been privatised. Go and check the records of NNPC, it has been on the negative.

“From 2015 to 2020, close to N300billion has been used for turnaround maintenance for the four refineries that have not contributed anything to the nation’s purse all the while. In 2021, another N600billion was apportioned for the same thing to be delivered before 2026.

“Now, we have Dangote Refinery that is gulping just 19billion dollars, with its own ports and other facilities. Let the regions control their resources. Amend the Constitution to reflect this. The rest is grammar. There is urgent need to look at our Constitution and make amendments.

“One of the luckiest Nigerians is President Muhammadu Buhari, every hard policy has been taken in by Nigerians without a whimper but during the time of GEJ, the whole nation rose against just the single effort to privatize the downstream sector and to stop fuel subsidy, even Buhari said it was a scam, today we can see that it is not just subsidy that is a scam but Buhari himself.”

The Iseyin-born Quantity Surveyor called on Nigerians, especially Oyo State residents to take their destinies in their own hands and vote Atiku so as to escape further economic depression and poverty.