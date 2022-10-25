Cashless project to go nationwide from Wednesday says Emefiele

The cashless economy agenda of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will go nationwide from tomorrow Wednesday, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN said on Tuesday in Lagos

Emefiele disclosed this at 1st anniversary of the eNaira launch in Lagos.

He said the CBN has provided all the necessary infrastructure to enable the cashless economy journey to go nationwide.

The governor said there will be breaking news on Wednesday (tomorrow) on the nationwide cashless journey.

He added that there is going to be special bankers committee meeting on Wednesday in this regard.

“We assure you that we will continue to act and to encourage innovation and protect the interests of the consumers,” he said.