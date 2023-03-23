Cash still scarce despite CBN’s new directive to banks

Scarcity of cash persisted on Thursday across the country despite the new directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that banks should withdraw the old notes and dispense to customers to stimulate the economy.

The CBN had instructed deposit money banks to immediately collect the old naira they deposited in its branches to ease the cash crunch across the country.

Our correspondent visited some bank branches and discovered that there is no money in those banks. Some of the banks visited on Lagos Island include First Bank of Nigeria, GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith bank, UBA, some banks at Ikorodu road, among others.

One of the Access Bank branches at Victoria Island said the bank has been paying since Tuesday and the cash finished around 11.am on Thursday.

One of the bank staff said there would likely be cash tomorrow as the CBN had directed banks to come and collect money.

When contacted, Isa Abdulmumin, the CBN’s spokesman, who could not give direct response said, “Please why not go round to monitor the situation in order to have an informed opinion about the disbursement.”