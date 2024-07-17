Carloha creates opportunity for sports enthusiasts to own Chery car

Carloha, an exclusive importer and franchisee of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has entered into a strategic partnership with ILOT, a sports business company, to promote the just concluded Euro Championship.

The exciting promotion, which commenced on May 31, 2024, and ended on July 10, 2024, before the beginning of Euro 2024, offered fans the chance to win Tiggo 2 Pro on the ‘predict and win’ promotion.

The promo invited football enthusiasts to predict the exact bracket of teams qualifying from the group stage of the Euro Championship.

For accurately predicting the teams, Carloha will reward fans with a brand new Chery Tiggo 2 Pro, a stylish and versatile cross-over vehicle, known for its exceptional performance and advanced features.

The highlight of this promotion is the prize-giving ceremony of the Tiggo 2 Pro, which will take place at Carloha’s Showroom on July 18, 2024. This gesture typifies the generosity of Chery Group and its contribution to the development of sports and also its dedication to enhancing the overall fan experience.

“We are delighted to partner with ILOT on this innovative promotion that combines the thrill of football with the excitement of winning a fantastic prize,” said Joseph Omokhapue, marketing director of Carloha Nigeria.

According to him, “The Chery Tiggo 2 Pro is a perfect match for the energy and enthusiasm of football fans, and we look forward to seeing who will drive away in this smart technology.”

He said the collaboration with Chery aims to enhance the experience for football fans by offering an enticing incentive to participate in the predictions of the Euro Championship.

More importantly, the partnership brings added excitement to the tournament and offers the yearning football fans an incredible opportunity to win a top-of-the-line Chery Tiggo 2 Pro.

Chery Motors, a leading name in the automotive industry known for its innovation and commitment to excellence, has long been synonymous with high-quality vehicles that combine style, performance, and advanced technology.