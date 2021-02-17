CarePoint Hospital, DKT International, others partner to provide free healthcare services to Lagos residents

About 100 residents of Alimosho Local Government in Lagos State benefitted from the recently-concluded Open Week exercise organised by CarePoint Hospitals.

The health initiative, which was staged in partnership with DKT International, mPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Fidson and Junior Chamber International, lasted for five days and had participants of varying age groups and from various walks of life.

Participants benefitted from free hypertension screening, diabetes screening, family planning services, expert medical consultation, medication and follow-up care.

Speaking at the programme, Ademolu Owoyele, CEO, CarePoint Hospitals, noted that the event was “part of the hospital’s plans to democratise healthcare services and to further equip individuals with adequate knowledge on health education.”

Owoyele also tasked the government on the need to do more to advance healthcare delivery in the country, as most rural areas lacked access to quality health services.

Representing DKT International at the event, Faustina Ekundare, said, “Since its establishment in 2012, DKT Nigeria has embarked on different methods of increasing accessibility and availability of contraceptives across Nigeria. It is the major reason why we were delighted to work with CarePoint Hospital to further deepen the engagement of family planning among beneficiaries of the free health programme.”

Leading the team of local organisations of Junior Chamber International in Lagos to volunteer and ensure efficient effective coordination of the health initiative, Ibraheem Tiamiyu, national vice president, South West, District I, identified the role JCI played in the coordination of the programme.

“Collaboration for growth and effective coordination on free health initiative like this are what give value to our core values as a global organisation,” he said.