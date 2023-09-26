Cardoso outlines immediate measures to stabilise naira

Olayemi Cardoso, acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has outlined immediate or short-term measures towards addressing the problem of naira free fall.

Responding to a series of questions asked by members of the Senate during the screening of the CBN governor and deputy governor nominees, he said, first of all, the CBN will have to clear the foreign exchange (FX) backlog irrespective of the amount.

If confirmed, he said the team will employ operational and system-related measures to address the foreign exchange issues.