Carabao Cup: Struggling West Ham face tough Arsenal test

A misfiring West Ham United side face a tough test when they entertain London-based rivals Arsenal at the London Stadium in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Both teams recorded 1-0 away wins in the previous round. The Hammers defeated Lincoln City. The Gunners on their part sealed their place in the round of 16 after a narrow win against Brentford.

The Hammers head into the match with a poor record following a consecutive defeat in their last three games in all competitions. They fell to a 1-0 home loss to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, failing to score for the first time this season.

The Gunners head into the game with a very impressive four-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

They dispatched Sheffield United 5-0 last weekend, which was their biggest win of the season thus far. Eddie Nketiah bagged a hat-trick while Fábio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu added goals late in the second half.

West Ham fans voiced their displeasure at David Moyes’ side following the 1-0 home defeat to Everton last time out.

Read also Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Nketiah bags hat-trick as Gunners shoot down Blades

The Hammers must now find a way to quickly bounce back to winning ways tonight.

The Gunners will have already felt confident coming into this one due to their superior record in this London derby.

In all competitions, the Gunners have lost just two of their last 32 matches against West Ham, winning 24 contests.

However, they most recently squandered a two-goal lead in the club’s 2-2 draw in April that ultimately led to the end of their title challenge.

Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey, with the pair set to miss a few weeks of action. At the same time, Martin Odegaard could again be rested after Mikel Arteta revealed he has been carrying a knock in recent weeks.