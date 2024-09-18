Canadian study permits fall 54% as students hunt for options

The number of new study permit applications processed by the Canadian government decreased by 54 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 when compared with the corresponding period of 2023.

According to an analysis by ApplyBoard, a Canadian educational technology platform, the number of applications processed will also decline by 39 percent year-on-year in 2024.

The mid-year figures indicate that student demand is shifting away from Canada due to the confusion surrounding the new policy changes introduced this year.

Even Canadian post-secondary programmes not subject to the cap are experiencing lower demand, as ApplyBoard has observed.

According to the analysis, the overall reduction in permits processed during the first half (H1) of 2024 is partly due to students pausing or deferring their applications, and others shifting to alternative destinations.

Canada reviewed its immigration policy in 2024. From January 2024, students were mandated to show they had access to at least CAD 20,635, up from CAD 10,000, to cover their living expenses, excluding tuition fees.

In January 2024, Canada also announced a temporary, two-year cap on the number of new study permits issued to international students.

The nation said it was targeting a 35 percent reduction in international student admissions in 2024.

But these and many other policies have come to slow students’ applications.

Research by Studyportals shows that the United States, Germany, Italy, Australia, UK and other countries are drawing students away from Canada.

The platform indicated that there was a 20 percent drop in global searches for “study in Canada” this year compared to 2023.

Mark Miller, Canadian immigration minister, announced earlier in the year the two-year cap on new study permits.

“For 2024, the cap is expected to result in approximately 364,000 approved study permits, a decrease of 35 percent from [the number of study permits issued in] 2023.

“In Q1 2024, applications decreased by 26 percent year-over-year for programs affected by the study permit caps. Cap-exempt programs (master’s and doctoral degree programs) also saw a year-over-year dip of 21 percent,” he said.

ApplyBoard’s projection for the full year 2024 indicates a 50 percent reduction in study permits for capped post-secondary programmes (e.g., undergraduate courses) and a 24 percent decrease for cap-exempt programmes (e.g., graduate-level courses).

Potential students from other countries search elsewhere

Between January and June 2024, Canada’s approval of study permits for Nigerian students fell by over 70 percent while Filipino students experienced a 65 percent decline.

Moreso, the number of Indian students, the top sending market, had its study permits halved compared to the same period in 2023, despite a relatively high approval rate of 85 percent for that market.

This decline in study permits for students from key markets can be attributed to several factors, including the new savings requirement of more than CAD$20,000 to qualify for a study permit, the removal of the right for partners of undergraduate students to obtain an open work visa, and the exclusion of students enrolled in college programmes delivered through private-public partnerships from post-study work eligibility.

Moreover, rumours of further immigration changes affecting international students have contributed to the decline.

“We all see that Canada is trying to restrict the number of people coming into their country. A combination of policies, funds’ cap and rumour are affecting the applications,” said Onyema Odinkalu, an immigration expert.