Canadian City declares Oladeji-Johnbrown hero of Covid-19

International financial expert and Chartered Accountant, Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown has been declared as hero of Covid-19 pandemic by a Canadian City, Mississauga, Ontario.

In the letter of award, by the city’s Mayor, Bonnie Crombie, Oladeji-Johnbrown is among the few residents identified to have rendered critical services to the community in the midst of the pandemic.

According to Mayor Crombie, “Akin was concerned with the death tolls arising from Covid-19 pandemic and made it as a matter of principle to pick Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) materials carelessly dropped on the trails and roads to the nearest dustbin while walking”.

The Mayor also disclosed that Oladeji-Johnbrown volunteered himself for the city’s Covid-19 task force during the critical period of response to the global pandemic.

He further stated that he was part of his government’s efforts to assisting senior citizens of the city to survive the pandemic despite the danger of infection posed to his family.

“For his tenacity and concern on Covid-19 solutions, I hereby recommend him as Covid-19 hero,” he added.

In his acceptance letter, Oladeji-Johnbrown thanked the Mayor for the recognition and honor bestowed on him, promising to continue to support the City he has lived in for 12 years.

“This is a little way of saying thank you to the people of the City of Mississauga,” he said.

Oladeji-Johnbrown, further said: “I am really honoured to be recognised by the government”, adding that if given the opportunity, he would help replicate the Covid-19 implementation ideas in his original country of birth, Nigeria.

The City of Mississauga is one of the fastest growing cities in North America. It is the third largest city in economic activities in the Province of Ontario and the six largest in Canada.

Formal installation ceremony is scheduled for later in the month.