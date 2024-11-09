Canada to halt issuance of 10-year multiple entry tourist visas

The Canadian government has revised its visa policy, stepping away from the standard 10-year tourist multiple-entry visas.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has confirmed that officers will now have to evaluate each application individually to determine the appropriate visa type and duration.

Canada’s multiple-entry visa allows eligible travellers to enter Canada multiple times within the visa’s validity period, making it a convenient option for frequent visitors. However, visa stays are typically limited to six months per visit.

Immigration officers will now be able to determine whether applicants receive a single-entry visa, valid for one visit, or a multiple-entry visa, which allows repeated entries during its validity as the previous standard of a 10-year validity for multiple-entry visas has been removed.

Visa validity will now vary, tailored to each applicant’s circumstances and needs.

“Guidance has been updated to indicate that multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document,” IRCC stated.

“Officers may exercise their judgment in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa and in determining the validity period.”

Updated Guidelines for Canada’s Multiple-Entry Visas

This adjustment reflects Canada’s broader strategy to manage temporary immigration amid rising housing shortages and cost-of-living concerns.

The government recognises the perception that Canada has too many temporary residents. With this new policy, the country aims to better control the flow of temporary migrants.

Travellers should no longer assume they will automatically receive 10-year multiple-entry visas. Visa type and duration will now depend on the discretion of immigration officers, meaning each application may yield different outcomes.

While single-entry visas remain an option, travellers planning frequent visits to Canada may need to apply for new visas for each trip. This could lead to added costs and processing times, making it essential to plan ahead.

Applicants should be ready to provide detailed documentation and a clear purpose for their travel plans. Immigration officers will assess these factors more closely, especially for those requesting multiple-entry visas.

This change means eligibility and validity will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, making it crucial for travellers to check with Canadian immigration authorities when applying.

