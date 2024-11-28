Canada offers 6 post-graduate work permits despite changes

International students in Canada who do not meet the new PGWP criteria or whose existing PGWP is expiring have 6 work permit options which are available. These options are restricted based on nationality, hence students of Nigerian origin qualify for some and not all.

The eligibility criteria for PGWPs were tightened as of November 1, 2024. While university degrees remain eligible, college diplomas and vocational certificates must now align with Canada’s labour market needs.

This information on post-graduate work options is necessary due to these recent changes to Canada’s Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program which raised concerns among international students about their future career prospects. It therefore became imperative to understand the various alternative pathways for securing legal status.

While university degrees continue to qualify, college diplomas and vocational certificates must now align with Canada's labour market needs to be eligible for a PGWP.

Work Permit Options for International Graduates in Canada

Due to the recent adjustments to Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, international students have to explore alternative pathways for securing legal work status.

Here are the options:

1. Free Trade Agreement-based work permit

One option is Free Trade Agreement-Based Work Permits. Graduates from countries with free trade agreements, such as the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), can apply for specialised work permits under the International Mobility Program. Eligibility and conditions vary based on the specific agreement between Canada and the applicant’s home country. Typically, these permits require a job offer aligned with FTA provisions.

2. International Experience Canada (IEC) work permits

The International Experience Canada (IEC) Work Permits offer another route. Youths from countries with bilateral agreements with Canada can apply for work permits under three categories: Working Holiday, Young Professionals, and International Co-op. Each category has unique criteria and benefits.

For example, the Working Holiday permit requires financial proof and health insurance and provides an open work permit, while the Young Professionals and International Co-op permits are employer-specific and require a job offer and financial proof.

The eligible countries include Australia, France, Germany, the UK, and many others, with age limits typically ranging from 18-35 years.

3. Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) work permits

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) work permits allow graduates to apply for employer-specific permits, provided their employers secure a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). This ensures hiring a foreign worker does not negatively impact Canadian jobs. The Global Talent Stream within the TFWP expedites applications for tech and highly skilled roles.

4. Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) work permits

The Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) offers another pathway. Graduates need a job offer from a designated employer and a provincial endorsement to work in Canada’s Atlantic provinces.

This program can also lead to permanent residence if additional criteria, such as language and settlement funds, are met.

5. Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) work permits

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) enables candidates with high-demand skills to work in specific provinces.

Applicants must receive a nomination and support letter from the province. Recent temporary public measures have allowed faster processing in Alberta, Manitoba, and Yukon, and a provincial nomination can accelerate the route to permanent residency.

6. Spousal Open Work Permit – post-secondary studies

Spousal Open Work Permits provide an opportunity for spouses of international students or Canadian citizens/permanent residents. Those enrolled in master’s, PhD, or professional degree programs can have their spouses apply for open work permits, allowing them to work anywhere in Canada during their partner’s study permit.

Similarly, spouses undergoing family sponsorship can apply for open work permits, enabling them to work while their permanent residence application is processed.

